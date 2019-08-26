Moving Toward Universal Coverage: Policy Approaches

Hosted by the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy with the USC School of Pharmacy and the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy

Twenty-seven million Americans lack health insurance today and that number is increasing. With a number of competing proposals on the table, which path should policymakers follow, while keeping costs affordable and sustainable?

On Thursday, Sept. 26, join the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy along with the Price School of Public Policy and the USC School of Pharmacy for a discussion on policy levers to achieve universal coverage. Featured speakers include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has challenged multiple actions by the federal government to limit certain healthcare funding and targeted alleged anti-competitive practices in the healthcare industry.

A panel will follow to discuss various paths to universal coverage, including how to fix and expand the Affordable Care Act, creating a process for automatic enrollment, and managing excessive prices in the healthcare system.