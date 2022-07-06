Alzheimer’s Trial Recruitment and Retention Innovation Lab (ATRIL) Fellowship Program

The University of Southern California (USC) announces an opening for the inaugural fellow to join the Alzheimer’s Trial Recruitment and Retention Innovation Lab (ATRIL) fellowship program, beginning in the summer or fall of 2022. The fellowship will be funded through the ATRIL Center Grant by the American Heart Association as part of a Strategically-Focused Research Network (SFRN) on the Science of Diversity in Clinical Trials along with the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics and the USC Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute. The 2-year program is designed to train and develop fellows into future Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) or AD Related Dementias (ADRD) clinical trialists through a multidisciplinary, active and team-based learning program. The fellowship will include comprehensive seminars on clinical trials in AD/ADRD, hands-on experience working on the center’s two funded projects, a mentored clinical research project using previously collected data, and monthly interactive seminars, virtual or in-person.

The ATRIL fellowship curriculum is focused on academic research with a special clinical interest in ADRD clinical trials. Thus, the ideal candidate is a post-doctoral researcher who has recently completed a PhD, MD or MD/PhD and has an interest in researching and leading future AD clinical trials. A goal of the AHA Center is to help end historical structures and workplace cultures that advertently or inadvertently treat people inequitably based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, ability, veteran status or other factors. Therefore, the candidate must be from a racial or ethnic group that is under-represented in science (Black/African-American; Hispanic/Latino; Native American or Alaska Native; and/or Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander) or an LGBTQ+ person or a woman. The fellowship program will support scientists across diverse domains of expertise to gain true expertise in ADRD trials, so applicants are encouraged from a diverse range of programs such as gerontology, medicine, statistics, health policy, economics, and public policy. The stipend for the fellows will be $85K per year.

The timeline for the fellowship program is described below, along with a list of faculty mentors from the University of Southern California and Howard University who will serve as key faculty in the training program and lead seminars and working groups on topics in their area of ADRD clinical trials.

All interested candidates should submit a letter of intent to Alison Sexton Ward and Rema Raman, and the following elements to Alison Sexton Ward: (1) Personal statement outlining the applicant’s research interest and future career plans, highlighting alignment with the ATRIL’s research area(s) and mission (please include applicant’s current location and ability to relocate to USC); 2) letter of support from a mentor or supervisor who knows the applicant well; (3) NIH bio sketch or CV.

ATRIL Fellowship Training Program Timeline

Training Program Faculty and Areas of Expertise

About the Alzheimer’s Trial Recruitment and Retention Innovation Lab (ATRIL)

The ATRIL center is a collaboration between the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics, the USC Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute (ATRI), and the Economics Department at Howard University. The center is funded by a grant from the American Heart Association as part of a Strategically-Focused Research Network (SFRN) on the Science of Diversity in Clinical Trials. ATRIL’s goal is to test novel recruitment methods that shift the focus from traditional research and healthcare settings towards community-based activities (decentralized recruitment) so that clinicians can reach diverse participants who are eligible for earlier intervention trials. The two funded projects will build on an existing, funded, online participant registry to engage, assess and recruit diverse (ethnic/racial, education, SES) participants for potential enrollment into a trial-ready cohort for immediate access to ongoing randomized clinical trials.